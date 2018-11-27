‘Big Brother’ Alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Shoot Down ‘Amazing Race’ Rumors

It doesn’t look like Tangela will be coming to The Amazing Race just yet. Big Brother 20 power couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans shot down rumors that they will compete on the CBS reality series together in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter Monday.

“Negative on that one,” Crispen said when asked about his plans to compete on The Amazing Race. The duo, who ruled most of the season with their Level 6 alliance only to lose out to fellow L6 member Kaycee Clark at the end, has teased fans with a possible Race run in the past, with Crispen telling PEOPLE after the season came to a close, “I don’t know, you guys will have to stay tuned!”

“We don’t have anything official yet, but we’re definitely open for anything right now. I would only do Amazing Race with her,” he continued, to which Rummans added, “Absolutely, that would be amazing!”

They definitely wouldn’t be the first Big Brother couple to tackle The Amazing Race, with BB19showmance partners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson taking home the ultimate prize last year during Season 30.

Their trip around the world wasn’t the most exciting development for Graf and Nickson, however, with the two tying the knot and announcing their pregnancy in just the last couple of months!

In September, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a little girl into the Big Brother family in 2019, with Graf writing on Instagram alongside a photo of her sonogram, “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!”

“I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Cody’s birthday,” she continued. “We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!”

Nickson added on his social media, “Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift … a child. We are beyond pleased.”

“Thank you for all who have stood with us in support … and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year.”

Just weeks later, the two tied the knot in a stunning Malibu ceremony, with plenty of their CBS co-stars in attendance, including Big Brother alum Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, and Amazing Race alum Conor Daly.

“Our wildest dreams came true today — we’re married!” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”