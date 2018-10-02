‘Big Brother’ Couple Tyler Crispin and Angela Rummans Officially Dating, Moving in Together

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans may not have won the $500,000 prize money that comes with winning Big Brother, but they found the next best thing: each other.

The fan-favorite showmance of Big Brother 20 has solidified itself outside the Big Brother house, as the couple known as Tangela announced Monday that they are moving in together.

Rummans shared a happy Instagram photo of her and Crispen together, writing, “After an eventful week in Vegas, we are finally back in our home in LA. What was mine is now ours. Spoiler alert, he’s moving in.” She added the hashtags #tangela and #bb20.

On his own Instagram, Crispen shared a photo of himself moving into Rumman’s Los Angeles home. “Move in day,” he captioned the image, adding “@anglearummans I’m coming home babe.”

Fans of the couple were delighted by the news.

“Love you 2 together!” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Y’all are gonna make some BEAUTIFUL babies!!!!” someone else said.

“Omg I’m so happy for y’all,” another wrote.

“You two were my fave right off the bat! I was hoping there’d be a showmance at some point. Congrats to both of you,” someone wrote.

Rummans and Crispen were caught saying “I love you” on the 24/7 cameras in the Big Brother house earlier this summer. While lying in bed together and having an intimate discussion, Rummans told Crispen that she had a “secret.”

“I’m in love with you,” she whispered.

“I can’t believe we have the same secret,” Crispen responded.

Although the two were pretty flirty inside the Big Brother house, the low-key couple kept their showmance a secret from their fellow houseguests and hesitated to make things official so as to not affect their game play.

“Everyone wants to know if there’s a showmance, might as well give the people what they want right?” Crispen said in the diary room after fans saw them say “I love you.”

Although Crispen made it to the final two with Kaycee Clark, he couldn’t secure enough votes from his cast mates, many of whom he backdoored, to take home the $500,000 title. He did, however, win America’s Favorite Houseguest, which means in addition to the $50,000 runner-up prize money, he pocketed an extra $25,000 as well.

Big Brother is currently in between seasons, but all past seasons are available to stream on CBS All Access. Celebrity Big Brother returns for its second season this winter.