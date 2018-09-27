‘Big Brother’ Names America’s Favorite Houseguest of Season 20

Tyler Crispen might not have walked away with the overall Big Brother win in season 20, but he can rest easy with an extra $25,000 added to his $50,000 second place prize after being named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

After losing out to Kaycee in the final two with a 5-4 Jury vote, Tyler was shocked to learn he had won the fan prize, saying, “I thought America hated me!”

Just days before Wednesday’s finale of the CBS show, Tyler had a clear lead over the rest of the houseguests, having played a masterful game behind the scenes all season and been one half of the season’s most celebrated showmances with Angela Rummans.

Closely behind him was Brett Robinson, whose role as the outspoken villain of the season made him a blast to watch in the diary room and especially fun to watch be blindsided by the rest of his Level 6 alliance in the Double Eviction night.

Filling out the rest of the Top 5 houseguests in the vote earlier this week were Kaycee, Haleigh Broucher, and Sam Bledsoe, with Haleigh making a pretty major jump in positioning from the days before.

But in Wednesday’s episode, as fans were waiting on tenterhooks to see if it would be Kaycee or Tyler to take home the $500,000 by winning the whole season after Kaycee held fast to her Final Two promise with the Hilton Head lifeguard, they got to see who won America’s favorite player. When Kaycee took the prize in the end, it wasn’t much of surprise to see Tyler taking home the season’s other big award.

What did surprise fans was a surprise proposal between Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C! The two had declared their love for one another during the twenty something days they were together in the house, but were separated for more than 70 days after Swaggy C was evicted in a backdoor and Bayleigh was added to the Jury House.

“I don’t really care about any other girl, I want you and only you. I don’t know what the future holds but I want you in it,” he told Bayleigh after being asked his feelings for the flight attendant by host Julie Chen.

He then pulled out a ring and got down on one knee, shocking everyone including Chen. She of course said, ‘Yes!’ making the America’s Favorite Houseguest announcement almost an afterthought in the scheme of the live finale.

But we’re sure that $75,000 in consolation money will make Tyler feel just fine about losing the spotlight.

Photo credit: CBS