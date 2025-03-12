‘Big Brother’ Star Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin Arrested for Second Time in Three Months

Big Brother winner Mike “Boogie” Malin is facing more legal troubles following his shoplifting arrest in January. Malin, 54, was arrested on Friday, March 7, TMZ reports, after a bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court.

Malin’s hearing was in regard to the former CBS reality personality allegedly violating the terms of a restraining order held by his former Big Brother co-star Will Kirby by directly contacting Kirby’s wife. Malin’s bail is reportedly set at $20,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.

Malin was previously found guilty of felony stalking his fellow Big Brother winner in 2021 and sentenced to two years of probation. Two years prior, Kirby was granted a restraining order against his former alliance member after Malin allegedly sent Kirby threats for declining to go on another reality show with him.

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kirby’s attorney, Sam Ahmadpour told TMZ, “Protective orders exist for a reason, and no one is above the law. We expect full accountability for this violation.”

This is Malin’s second brush with the law in three months, as he was arrested in January on suspicion of shoplifting from multiple CVS locations. Malin’s fellow Big Brother co-star Janelle Pierzina took to X (formerly Twitter) after news of his theft arrest broke, posting on March 5, “I hope Mike Boogie gets the help he needs. I’ve always hoped that for him.”

Malin appeared on Big Brother‘s second season in 2001, forming the Chilltown alliance with eventual season winner Kirby and Krista Stegall. Five years later, Malin and Kirby reunited on Big Brother Season 7, with Malin taking home the win at the end of the All-Stars season. In 2012, the Big Brother winner returned for his final season, briefly appearing as a coach in Season 14 before being eliminated.