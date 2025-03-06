Mike “Boogie” Malin is in trouble with the law again after being arrested on suspicion of theft on Jan. 29.

The Big Brother winner, 54, was picked up by the Burbank Police Department after officers were dispatched to multiple CVS Pharmacy locations in the San Fernando Valley regarding shoplifting incidents, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement said that an employee at the first CVS had confronted Malin outside of the store for not paying for a number of items, at which point the reality personality went back into the store, placed the items on the ground, and left in his car.

Mike “Boogie” Malin, 35, wins the grand prize of $500,000 on “Big Brother 7: All-Stars” at CBS Radford on September 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Police indicated that shoplifting suspects are known to hit multiple stores in the same franchise in quick succession, and when authorities responded to a second CVS, they found Malin’s unoccupied vehicle outside the store, running with its hazard lights on. Soon after, Malin walked up to the officers and was detained.

A witness at the second CVS claimed that Malin had stolen two bottles of alcohol as well as energy drinks. A CVS employee signed off on a citizen’s arrest form, and Malin was transported to jail, where he was booked for misdemeanor theft before being later released on a citation.

Malin has had numerous run-ins with the law after his stint on Big Brother, most recently being arrested in 2019 and found guilty of felony stalking former Big Brother ally Will Kirby. Kirby was granted a restraining order against Malin at the time, and Malin was sentenced to 2 years probation and ordered to pay Kirby $44,000.

BIG BROTHER 14 Coach Mike “Boogie” Malin (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Malin’s fellow Big Brother co-star Janelle Pierzina took to X (formerly Twitter) after news of his recent arrest broke, tweeting on March 5, “I hope Mike Boogie gets the help he needs. I’ve always hoped that for him.”

Malin made his Big Brother debut on Season 2 in 2001, forming the Chilltown alliance with Krista Stegall and Kirby, who would go on to win the season. Five years later, Malin and Kirby reunited on Big Brother 7, with Malin taking home the win at the end of his second season. In 2012, he returned for his final season, briefly appearing as a coach in Season 14 before being eliminated early on.