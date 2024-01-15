'Big Brother' Star Bayleigh Dayton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Swaggy C

Congratulations are in order for Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams. After announcing in September that they were pregnant, the Big Brother couple welcomed their second child together. The couple revealed the news in a Sunday Instagram post, sharing that they welcomed a boy and named him Christopher Jordan Williams II. The little one joins the couple's oldest child, daughter Alora Leigh.

"Our little family is officially complete!!" the couple shared in a joint Instagram post. "A daughter and a son ! Our son is finally here [heart emoji] To say we're blessed is an understatement. To bring our son into this world, in a different country, with a different experience was amazing. Him having Swag's full name AND being born [at] 2:17am ON THE DOT, which is Swags Birthday, was something we couldn't have even dreamed off. God is hilarious lol.

"My labor went smoothly and so is my recovery. I'm extremely grateful for these past 2 years; having Alora and Baby $wag back to back. The family legacy of Swayleigh officially begins now! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us this entire time. We love you all. Christopher Jordan Williams II, mommy, daddy & your big sister Alora loves YOU!!! So so much."

Dayton and Williams, who met and fell in love during Season 20 of the CBS reality show, first announced they were expecting in September. At the time, the couple shared a maternity video to Instagram showing them with their daughter on the beach. They shared the exciting news in the caption, reflecting on their journey to parenthood.

"God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed. We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone. Alora is going to be a big sister y'all!!! Two under two is crazy," they wrote. "We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is crazy! And we're here along for the ride. Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys."

As her due date approached, Dayton again took a moment to reflect on her journey to motherhood, writing in a Dec. 15 post while in "the last stretch of this pregnancy" that she was "trying to be as grateful as possible for this experience." She called pregnancy "one of the greatest honors of my life," admitting that "it's been hard. It's been emotional and I must admit pregnancy is not the fairy tale I thought it would be but God, am I grateful." Joking that she "probably be an emotional mess" over the coming weeks and encouraging her followers to "enjoy my hormones with me," she added, "this is the last time this will be happening in my body and I just want to make sure I document it all. & of course I love bringing y'all on the journey with me."

Dayton and Williams first met and sparked romance on Season 20 of Big Brother in 2018. Williams ended up popping the question during the season finale, which aired that September. The couple married in 2019. Following their on-air proposal, Dayton revealed the tragic news that she got pregnant while on the show, but she ultimately suffered a miscarriage. They went on to welcome their daughter Alora Leigh in September 2022.