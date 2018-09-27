‘Big Brother’ Showmance Makes Things Official With Finale Proposal

The Big Brother finale had more than just a $500,000 winner, it had a proposal!

During the final episode of season 20 of the CBS reality competition Wednesday, eliminated houseguests Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton found themselves reunited on stage after more than 70 days apart following Swaggy’s backdoor eviction and Bayleigh’s tenure in the Jury House.

And after Bayleigh admitted she was still head over heels with her showmance partner, he revealed that not only had he been spending every weekend with her father playing golf, even attending her parents’ wedding anniversary.

Walking across the stage and grabbing both her hands, Swaggy declared his love for the flight attendant and got down on one knee.

“I don’t really care about any other girl, I want you and only you. I don’t know what the future holds but I want you in it,” he told her, pulling out a ring.

Bayleigh, shocked, obviously said yes!

It was tough to top that, but host Julie Chen tried moments later, announcing that Kaycee Clark had won the grand prize over Tyler Crispen, but that Tyler had walked away with America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Twitter was shocked at the proposal, especially with the two having spent so much time apart.

Some didn’t find the engagement sincere, with one person writing, “[By the way] ‘Swaggy’ and Bayleigh getting engaged after spending 23 days together in the BB house and not even having one real date outside of the house is the dumbest s— ever #BigBrother20 #BB20Finale #BB20.”

Another said, “Swaggy C proposing after being with Bay for 28 days is killing me. I bet her dad is NOT happy. #bb20”

“Y’all know Swaggy only proposed so he could make it all about him. That or she IS pregnant. #BB20 #BBFinale,” a third agreed.

Others were happy for the two, writing, “swaggy & bayleigh are the real winners bc they’re ENGAGED, gonna buy a swaggy shirt to celebrate this victory #bb20”

Congrats to the happy couple!

