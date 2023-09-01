'Big Brother' Couple Announces Pregnancy

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams are expecting their second child. The Big Brother couple, who met and fell in love during Season 20 of the CBS reality show, announced Thursday that they were adding another baby to their family after welcoming their first child, daughter Alora Leigh, in August 2022.

"God is so faithful," Williams captioned a maternity video showing a pregnant Dayton playing with their daughter and rubbing her growing bump. "When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed." He continued, "We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone. Alora is going to be a big sister y'all! Two under two is crazy." Willams concluded, "We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is craaaaazy! And we're here along for the ride. Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys."

Dayton gave birth to daughter Alora on Aug. 1, 2022, in a home birth. In September, the reality TV couple announced the arrival of their firstborn. "A love like none I've ever experienced. I have searched my whole life to feel this full of purpose. I genuinely feel a renewed sense of self. I am thanking God for a healthy, beautiful baby that is full of light and love," Dayton wrote at the time on Instagram. "I'm so glad I took my time sharing her. She's so perfect! she has the most piercing grey/blue eyes. Her smiles are contagious and her energy has really just healed me. I didn't think anything I did mattered anymore. But, I can tell you for sure that this matters. She matters."

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2019, announced they were expecting a baby in May 2022 following a 2018 miscarriage Dayton suffered in the jury house during Season 20 of Big Brother. "My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL," Dayton captioned photos from a maternity shoot at the time. "Being a mom is all I've wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams."