Netflix Triples Down on Reality Series Push With Latest Project

As Netflix continues to dive deeper into reality television, the streaming giant has added one more to its growing list. Deadline reports that Netflix has ordered eight-part reality series The Trust, which centers on greed. After 11 strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars that is to be split evenly, they must decide if they will take their fair share or vote each other out in order to keep more for themselves. The only way to win is if they share. The series is to test human nature, and greed and mistrust could go a long way in making or breaking the strongest relationships.

The Trust is being described as a mix between The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, and CBS' long-running hit Big Brother. Former CNN Newsroom host Brooke Baldwin will host The Trust, which is produced by Grandma's House Entertainment and Lighthearted Entertainment. Ben Newmark, Dan Newmark, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, and David Friedman serve as executive producers on the series.

The reality series will be premiering on Jan. 10, with batches of new episodes airing weekly for three weeks. News of The Trust comes not long after the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge, the realistic competition series based on the hit show Squid Game. Only this time, no one dies, but the contestants still compete for a whole lot of money. Netflix has been leaning more into reality shows as of late, with new seasons of Love Is Blind and The Circle on the way, as well as Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, and more.

If The Trust is anything like The Traitors and Big Brother, it will definitely be something to look forward to. It already sounds like it's going to be quite a dramatic and entertaining series, especially since it will be revolving around greed, which is basically any reality show these days. Viewers won't have to wait too long to watch it, luckily, as it will be here almost at the top of the New Year.

Make sure to tune in to The Trust on Netflix, premiering on Wednesday, Jan. 10. There are plenty of other reality shows to watch on the streamer to keep occupied until then, The Traitors is also streaming on Peacock, which might be the best way to prepare for The Trust since it's supposed to just like it, only greedier.