Guns N' Roses Singer Axl Rose Accused of Sexually Assaulting 'Big Brother' Star

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is the latest major name to face a lawsuit due to alleged sexual assault from back in 1989. According to TMZ, former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy is alleging that the rock star assaulted her, claiming he dragged her "like a caveman" and then tied her up.

From there, the allegations say Rose "anally penetrated" the Penthouse model and Big Brother alum with his penis. According to the lawsuit, Kennedy alleges that she met Rose at a New York City club in February '89. She also claimed that drug use was rampant at a party happening in the rocker's hotel suite.

From there, the details of the lawsuit get heated quickly. The model claims Rose cleared the room apart from Kennedy, another model, and a friend of Rose's. The rocker and his friend reportedly went back to another room with the fellow model. Kennedy claims she witnessed the frontman have "aggressive sex" with the other model, according to TMZ.

The rocker and his friend went to a nearby bedroom, but allegedly he became enraged, exited the room, and then kicked her out of the suite. He then allegedly turned his attention to Kennedy, dragging her to the room by her hair.

The suit alleges from there that Rose engaged in tying her hands with pantyhose and then sexually assaulting her. Kennedy claims she never consented and "felt overpowered." The Big Brother alum claims she was "traumatized" by the incident, living with anxiety and depression TMZ notes is comparable to PTSD. Kennedy also claims her love life has been left damaged.

Pitchfork reached out to Rose's attorney, Alan S. Gutman, and he responded with a statement denying the incident. "Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires," he wrote. "Though he doesn't deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today. Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.