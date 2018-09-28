‘Big Brother’ Star Bayleigh Revealed She Was Pregnant With Swaggy C’s Baby, Suffered Miscarriage in Jury House

Big Brother‘s Bayleigh Dayton reportedly suffered a miscarriage during her stay at the Jury House this season after getting pregnant from her showmance with Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

The couple, who got engaged during the BB20 live finale on Wednesday, opened up about the miscarriage in a video posted on YouTube Friday.

“During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Dayton said. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that were still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

She added, as first reported by Us Weekly: “I would have been ecstatic if I were to have a BB baby. It would have a been a blessing and we were both really excited when we found out. We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it.”

Dayton and Swaggy met at the beginning of the latest season of Big Brother and quickly became allies and started a relationship. Swagy, however, was surprisingly evicted on day 23 in a backdoor move that interrupted the showmance.

Weeks after the eviction, however, rumors that Dayton might have gotten pregnant started to circulate after she was caught having a conversation about her suspicions on the live feeds. The subject was not brought up again throughout the season, but the rumors came back after Swaggy proposed to Dayton on Wednesday.

“He knew that he lost the baby before he decided to propose and he still decided to propose, so the whole, people saying he’s only proposing because I’m pregnant thing, that’s hurtful, so stop,” Dayton said in the clip

The former houseguest also revealed in the video that her outburst at Tyler Crispen earlier in the season had in part to do with her pregnancy.

“I love Tyler. I don’t think any ill will of Tyler. I know you guys saw a crazy, hysterical fight, but I actually found out the day before I was placed on the block by Angela [Rummans], that I was pregnant, so I was going through so many more emotions than you guys would ever know,” she revealed. “I couldn’t talk to anybody about it, the whole house didn’t even know.”

Swaggy remained silent through most of the video — but still rocked his iconic Swaggy C merchandise — adding at one point how proud he is of his fiancee for her strength.

“She was going through a bundle of emotions and the truth of matter is, I’m beyond proud of her,” he said. “She fought very hard under those circumstances and it only makes her stronger, she’s by far the strongest woman I’ve met and I love her.”