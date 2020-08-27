'Big Brother': Janelle Seemingly Headed Home, and Fans Are Beyond Upset

Another Big Brother All-Star will be heading home on Thursday. On Wednesday night's episode, Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto. In the end, he did not alter Tyler Crispen's nominations, meaning that Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha remain on the block. Based on the fact that the house has been targeting "Jaysar" and, specifically, Janelle, fans are expecting the Big Brother icon to head home on Thursday, and it's safe to say that they're not happy about that prospect.

While anything can certainly happen between now and Thursday's eviction episode, Janelle will likely be the one evicted. Janelle originally became a fan-favorite when she appeared on her first season of the show, Big Brother 6, back in 2005. She subsequently appeared on Big Brother 7, which was the first All-Stars season, and Big Brother 14. Janelle has been a longtime favorite amongst Big Brother fans, as she won the America's Favorite Houseguest prize on Big Brother 7, becoming the first houseguest in the show's history to receive it.

Alas, it seems as though Janelle's Big Brother time will be coming to an end on Thursday. Judging by the reactions amongst fans of the CBS competition series, they're not thrilled about the possibility of "Jedi Janie" getting the boot.