'Big Brother': Janelle Seemingly Headed Home, and Fans Are Beyond Upset
Another Big Brother All-Star will be heading home on Thursday. On Wednesday night's episode, Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto. In the end, he did not alter Tyler Crispen's nominations, meaning that Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha remain on the block. Based on the fact that the house has been targeting "Jaysar" and, specifically, Janelle, fans are expecting the Big Brother icon to head home on Thursday, and it's safe to say that they're not happy about that prospect.
While anything can certainly happen between now and Thursday's eviction episode, Janelle will likely be the one evicted. Janelle originally became a fan-favorite when she appeared on her first season of the show, Big Brother 6, back in 2005. She subsequently appeared on Big Brother 7, which was the first All-Stars season, and Big Brother 14. Janelle has been a longtime favorite amongst Big Brother fans, as she won the America's Favorite Houseguest prize on Big Brother 7, becoming the first houseguest in the show's history to receive it.
Alas, it seems as though Janelle's Big Brother time will be coming to an end on Thursday. Judging by the reactions amongst fans of the CBS competition series, they're not thrilled about the possibility of "Jedi Janie" getting the boot.
Hating This
Omg one of Jaysar are going home tomorrow and it's most likely Janelle 😭. This week went by too quickly, I hate this. #BB22— Karen Callacoponanaker⁷ (@ImAn_Obsession) August 27, 2020
All-Around Sad
I’m hoping that since it’s live maybe that means Janelle will be staying somehow idk I’m just sad 😭 #BB22— Beth ✨ (@BeththeCatLady) August 27, 2020
Just End It
If Janelle and Kaysar go home this early, just throw the whole franchise away. #BB22— T. Elon Dancy II (@tedancy) August 27, 2020
Not Happy
I’m so sad. Janelle must not go home 😫😫 #BB22— Marilyn (@MarilynBeing) August 27, 2020
Hoping For A Miracle
Knowing Janelle is most likely going home sucks. She and Kaysar are my favorite by far. We need a miracle 🙏 #BB22 #BigBrother22 #cbs— Baylee (@3aylee) August 27, 2020
Getting Emotionally Prepared
Excuse me while I try to physically and mentally prepare myself to see janelle go home #bb22— ★folklore★ (@nikola_minik) August 27, 2020
As The 'Big Brother' Queen Said
#BB22 Janelle or Kaysar going home this week pic.twitter.com/7G1EbZm5QD— Jake (@jmcnamara2) August 27, 2020