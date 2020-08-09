'Big Brother' Season 22's Live Premiere Had Plenty of Blunders

It may have premiered a bit later than usual, but Big Brother 22 has officially begun. On Wednesday night, Big Brother 22 premiered with a slew of returning faces for the CBS series' second-ever All-Stars season. For the first time ever, the houseguests moved into their abode live on Wednesday night. Given that the premiere was live, the show understandably had more than a few blunder-filled moments. Sixteen houseguests moved into the Big Brother house on Wednesday night. Since fans were not aware of who would be entering the house before the premiere, there were plenty of surprises in store for viewers. The All-Stars cast features a couple of winners (Big Brother 14's Ian Terry and Big Brother 18's Nicole Franzel) and a few former America's Favorite Houseguests (including Big Brother 20's Tyler Crispen and Big Brother 21's Nicole Anthony). A couple of the houseguests, such as fan favorites Janelle Pierzina and Da'Vonne Rogers, have even played multiple times and noted that they came to play to finally nab a win. Of course, in addition to revealing their All-Star cast, the premiere episode of Big Brother 22 also featured a couple of competitions for the cast to take part in. From those competitions to even some outside drama, there were plenty of blunders surrounding the show's premiere.

The First Part Of The HoH Competition Why did the women have to get that ball all the way to the end of the maze? So 2 women in HoH competition and 4 men. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/t88IUkpY19 — Marlo Capponi (@mjcapponi) August 6, 2020 The houseguests visibly struggled during the first part of the Head of Household competition during the premiere. Over the course of four rounds, only six individuals out of a possible eight even made it through to the second part of the HoH competition.

The Have Not Room Production @ the intern who forgot a doorhandle for the Have Not Room#bb22 pic.twitter.com/NkVQBg14S5 — Nelajus💚/Zezha💜 (@jalen_nelaj) August 6, 2020 Host Julie Chen Moonves introduced the contestants to the Have-Not room during the premiere episode... or, at least, she tried to. When the four Have-Not's went to visit their less-than-glamorous abode, they realized that the door to the room was locked, providing for an awkward moment during the live episode.

Offscreen Drama After reading the Tmz article I want to address the rumors coming directly from me. Yes I was suppose to be on Big Brother Allstars. Sadly things didn't work out. My health is good & tested negative for covid I'm not sick at all. Thanks to all those that have been so kind. #bb22 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) August 6, 2020 Josh Martinez, who won Big Brother 19, was rumored to be on Big Brother 22. While it's unclear why he wasn't on the final cast, TMZ did share an article that expressed that Martinez reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which later turned out to be a false positive. He later addressed the rumor on Twitter and said that he tested negative for the illness.

Julie's Frustrations Julie Chen to the houseguests #bb22 pic.twitter.com/KaCtI9kUP3 — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) August 6, 2020 The houseguests couldn't help but greet each other when they first got to see for the first time. But, Chen Moonves simply wanted to move things along and could be heard getting frustrated as she told the contestants to sit down to await her instructions.

The Second Half Of The HoH Competition After watching the HoH competition again. It's obvious Cody had an advantage when he could see one of the things still moving so he knew NOT to step on it. Julie made all the others WAIT til they STOPPED wobbling. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/12YFwRpUjX — Kim #BB22 #BBLF (@Bro20Big) August 9, 2020 Not only did the first half of the HoH competition prove difficult, but the second half also had its issues, as well. The houseguests had to travel over an obstacle course filled with spinning objects in order to get the power for the week. Cody Calafiore, who ultimately ended up winning, seemingly had an easier go at the competition, as he went directly after another contestant and could see which pegs to step on in order to get over the course quickly and safely.

Alleged Pre-Gaming Scandal I'm just going to say it this pregame shit ruins the integrity of the game. Just like there was before BB18- found out later returnees knew I was coming in & they thought I'd be the next Vanessa hence the target on my back-initiated by the same guy doing it this time! (DL) #bb22 — Tiffany Rousso (@TiffanyAlexis04) August 8, 2020 As several fans and former houseguests, including Big Brother 18's Tiffany Rousso, have pointed out, there was allegedly a good deal of pre-gaming going on before the season even started. While it isn't explicitly against the rules, many have said that aligning and strategizing before the show ruins the very nature of the Big Brother competition.