'Big Brother' Season 22 Reveals All-Star Cast

By Stephanie Downs

The wait is finally over — Big Brother 22, the second All-Stars season, is officially underway. On Wednesday night, CBS kicked off the latest season of its summer staple by having a live move-in event, which featured all of the houseguests entering the house for the first time. Since the show did not reveal which former competitors would be joining this All-Stars season prior to the move-in, this marked the first time that viewers got to see who is competing for the grand prize.

Naturally, since this season comes amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, CBS is making sure to take extra precautions for the contestants. While viewers got to see cast for the very first time on premiere night, the houseguests were previously quarantined in separate homes prior to moving into the Big Brother house. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Monday, host Julie Chen Moonves explained, "As we speak right now, they're quarantining by themselves in homes that we've rented for them. They're getting tested every few days. They will go in once they've been clean and clear for at least 14 days and then even once they get in the house, they're still going to be tested. They have no contact with anyone." She added that because of all of these precautions, and due to the very nature of Big Brother, "once you're in the Big Brother house, it might be one of the safest places to be."

Which former houseguests actually moved into the Big Brother house? Read on to find out who's competing to become the winner of Big Brother 22.

Nicole Franzel (Season 18)

Daniele Donato (Seasons 8 and 13)

Da'Vonne Rogers (Seasons 17 and 18)

Christmas Abbott (Season 19)

Tyler Crispin (Season 20)

Ian Terry (Season 14)

Kevin Campbell (Season 11)

Enzo Palumbo (Season 12)

Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6, 7 and 14)

Bayleigh Dayton (Season 20)

Nicole Anthony (Season 21)

Keesha Smith (Season 10)

Kaysar Ridha (Seasons 6 and 7)

Cody Calafiore (Season 16)

Memphis Garrett (Season 10)

David Alexander (Season 21)

'Big Brother' airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

