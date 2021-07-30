'Big Brother' Fan-Favorite Winner Files for Divorce

✖

Big Brother fan favorite Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce from wife Erin Brodie after marrying in 2017. Kirby filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, TMZ reports, bringing his marriage to an end after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, welcoming son Cash in 2010 and daughter Scarlett in 2012.

"While we are exploring what our future will look like, our relationship is stronger than ever, just not in a traditional sense," the two said in a joint statement to TMZ. "We remain committed to being the best parents to our two children and supportive of each other as we navigate through this transition."

The pair have a long history together, getting engaged in 2011 after having been together for six years. The wedding was an intimate all-white affair of about 50 people, including the couple's children. Both Kirby and Brodie have a history on reality TV. Not only did the dermatologist win Season 2 of the CBS reality show back in 2001, Brodie competed on For Love or Money in 2003.

Kirby looked back on his Big Brother career to PopCulture earlier this month as the 20th anniversary of his win approaches. Asked about the Big Brother curse that some fans think plagues former winners, Kirby denied his belief in the superstition. "It's no secret that some former Big Brother players (especially former Big Brother winners) have experienced major downward spirals after the show. But that's life, right?" he said. "If you take any random sampling of people and follow them over time you'll have a few that sink, a lot that just dog paddle, and a small, select few who fly!"

Pointing out Jamie Kern, Frankie Grande, Dan Gheelsing as successful winners, Kirby continued, "So, does a 'Big Brother Curse' exist? Whispers abound, but I personally don't believe in it. It's my contention that you make your own luck in life and that if you are a good person and work hard, you'll be successful and happy. Winners win, it’s really that simple."