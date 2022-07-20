'Big Brother' Eviction Delayed Again

Big Brother fans will have to wait even longer for the next eviction episode. While CBS previously shared that Thursday's eviction would take place on Friday due to the Jan. 6 hearings, the network has delayed it yet again. Now, the next Big Brother eviction will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Since the Jan. 6 hearing will air on CBS in primetime, the network has been forced to push Big Brother to another day. The network announced on Monday that the eviction episode, which usually airs on Thursday, would air on Friday. However, a day later, they made an amendment. On Sunday, CBS will air a two-hour episode of Big Brother that will feature the next eviction. Although, as TVLine confirmed, the eviction will not be live. Big Brother's Sunday episodes traditionally feature the nomination ceremony, so fans can expect that to play out, as well.

It will be quite some time before fans get to see who will be evicted from the Big Brother house. Even though the season started on July 6, the show has not featured an eviction just yet. The first eviction of the season was canceled when contestant Paloma Aguilar left the show unexpectedly due to "personal issues." Paloma was one of the houseguests who were involved in the Backstage Boss twist, leaving her vulnerable. As host Julie Chen Moonves explained, one of the houseguests affected by the Backstage Boss twist would have had to face off against one of the Head of Household's two nominees, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins. The loser of that competition would have been sent home. But, since Paloma left the game, no one else went home.

The 24th season of Big Brother may have only recently kicked off, but it's already sparking controversy. Fans and former houseguests alike have spoken out about the treatment that Taylor, a Black woman, has received in the house. Several of the Big Brother 24 houseguests voiced microaggressions and negative comments about Taylor, leading some fans to ask the show to step in to address the situation. On social media, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather, who was the first Black winner in the show's history and a part of the historic Cookout alliance, addressed the matter with a lengthy statement.

"The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed," Prather wrote. "Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society." He added that "change is a MUST!" when it comes to the show, adding, "Until then, I know my fellow Michigander [Hale] will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."