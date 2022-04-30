'Big Brother': Da'Vonne Rogers Reveals She's 'Done' Competing on the Show

✖

Big Brother fans may have seen the last of Da'Vonne Rogers on the show. On Twitter, Rogers told fans that she would not be going back to the CBS competition series. The reality star has competed in three seasons of Big Brother — Season 17, Season 18, and the second All-Stars season, 22.

The conversation was sparked after Rogers mentioned that she would be making a return to producing TikTok content. When fans initially saw her messages, it prompted them to ask about her future with Big Brother. But, she clarified that she was "done" with the reality show. She wrote that "unless" she's "hosting or on a CBS sitcom," she wouldn't be going back to the network. Rogers added that she's "done with that lot" in reference to Big Brother.

Tik tok!! I’m going back to TIK TOK 😩 Unless I’m hosting or on a cbs sitcom , I’m done with that lot 😭 https://t.co/rZHpxiMK1g — Da’Vonne I SAID WHAT I SAW Rogers (@DayDaVonne_) April 19, 2022

The Challenge alum went on to clarify further in a subsequent tweet. She noted that she stopped making TikTok videos when she was called for Season 22 of Big Brother. Now, she wants to get back into producing social media content. Rogers wrote, "I dropped the ball on my movie / sitcom scene videos… that's why I said I could've been on a sitcom by now. I'm going back to tik tok… not big brother … y'all, please."

This aligns with what Rogers told PopCulture.com recently about her future with the series. She said that she more than likely would not return to Big Brother but did leave the door open to come back to The Challenge, on which she has competed twice. For those who do want to see Rogers on TV, she's currently on the latest season of Ex on the Beach. During PopCulture.com's chat with the reality star, she even noted that fans will get to see a different, "vulnerable" side to her on the MTV series.

"They see me in my competitive mode, I'm ready to go to war, but I wanted them to see the other side of Da'Vonne," she explained. "And I think people are going to really be able to appreciate this side of me because this is the side I keep very concealed. People don't get this, especially when we're competing — I'm not about to show you my vulnerable side. But, you get it this time and I think people are going to really appreciate it."