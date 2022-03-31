Da’Vonne Rogers Teases ‘Vulnerable Side’ on ‘Ex on the Beach’ and Possible ‘Challenge’ Return (Exclusive)

Da’Vonne Rogers has been capturing fans’ hearts ever since she first appeared on Big Brother 17 in 2015. Since then, she has appeared on two more seasons of Big Brother (18 and 22) and two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge (Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds). Now, she’s set to take on a new adventure on Season 5 of Ex on the Beach, which premieres on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Not only did Da’Vonne open up about showing off a new side of herself on Ex on the Beach, but she also addressed a topic heavy on fans’ minds — whether she would return to Big Brother or The Challenge.

Previously, Da’Vonne appeared on shows that focused on the competition aspect. So, deciding to do Ex on the Beach was a welcome change of pace for the reality star. When asked why she yes to appearing on the one and only “relations—t show,” she said that she loved that she didn’t have to worry about “getting evicted” or hearing Challenge host TJ Lavin’s bullhorn. Da’Vonne added, “Because I’m still stressing out about that. None of that was there.” Of course, since she doesn’t have to worry about the stress-inducing competitions, it allowed her to show off a totally different side of herself that fans haven’t seen.

“They see me in my competitive mode, I’m ready to go to war, but I wanted them to see the other side of Da’Vonne,” she explained. “And I think people are going to really be able to appreciate this side of me because this is the side I keep very concealed. People don’t get this, especially when we’re competing — I’m not about to show you my vulnerable side. But, you get it this time and I think people are going to really appreciate it.”

While Da’Vonne is currently focused on all of the relationship drama on Ex on the Beach, fans are still dying to know whether she’d return to her old stomping grounds on either Big Brother or The Challenge. Right now, she would say no to Big Brother. However, the reality star isn’t ruling out making another appearance on The Challenge in the future. Da’Vonne said that she usually says no to a possible return, but, as of late, she’s been getting a “little itch” to compete on the show again. So, in regards to coming back, Da’Vonne said “maybe” she would consider it. In the meantime, you can catch the reality TV veteran on Ex on the Beach, which airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.