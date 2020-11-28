Ant Anstead Celebrates Thanksgiving With 1-Year-Old Son Hudson Following Divorce From Christina

✖

Ant Anstead spent his first Thanksgiving following his separation from Christina Anstead with the former couple's 1-year-old son, Hudson. On Thursday, Anstead marked the holiday on Instagram by posting a series of photos of himself and his adorable son. In his caption, he wrote that he has a lot to be thankful for particularly as he got to spend the day with his little one.

According to PEOPLE, Anstead, a United Kingdom native, was able to spend Thanksgiving with his young son. A source told the outlet that "Ant and Hudson will be celebrating outdoors with friends at a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, in between Hudson’s afternoon nap." Anstead adhered to his British roots by bringing a "traditional British dish" to the group's holiday celebration. The Wheelers Dealers star posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring some incredibly cute photos of baby Hudson. In the caption, he wished all of his American friends a Happy Thanksgiving and noted that he has plenty to be thankful for this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

This year marks the first Thanksgiving since Anstead and his estranged wife announced that they had split. The pair originally began dating in October 2017. They later wed in December 2018 at their home in Newport Beach, California. Anstead and Christina welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019. While the two only had one son together, both have children from previous relationships, as Christina shares son Brayden and daughter Taylor with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Anstead shares son Archie and daughter Amelie with ex-wife Louise Herbert. About one year after welcoming their son, the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram and she and Anstead would be parting ways after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Anstead wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the former couple on a beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Christina officially filed for divorce in early November. She listed the reason for the divorce as "irreconcilable differences." Neither Christina nor Anstead is reportedly requesting spousal support. The Christina on the Coast star is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old son.