'Alaskan Bush People': Billy Brown's Daughter Rain Reveals Last Photo They Took Together

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has revealed the last photo she ever took with her late father, Billy Brown. On Instagram, Rain shared a black-and-white image of herself and her father smiling while cuddling close to one another. "This picture was taken December 3rd 2020 the last photo I ever took with my da," she wrote in the caption. "And one I will cherish forever."

Rain continued, "Not a moment goes by I don't remember your laugh and your little jokes. The truth is there are so many words and yet none of them can describe the pain that came with loosing you. Happy 71st birthday, I love you daddy." She also added hashtags for "grief, "heavenly birthday," and "Billy Brown."

Billy Brown died in February 2021, after suffering a seizure. The news of Brown's death was shared on Instagram by his son Bear. In the post, Bear wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure."

Bear went on to praise his father's legacy, writing, "He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!"

In 2019, it was reported that Brown has been suffering from some "major medical issues," though the family did not divulge what specifically he was going through. It was also reported that he'd had surgery, but it was not reported what exactly he was having surgery for. "My dad's still having some major medical issues, in fact he got out of surgery just the other day," Bear said in a video.

In September of that year, Bear shared an update on his dad, while sharing a photo of him with Bear's young son. "Doing better! With the best kind of medicine! A Grandbaby!!!" Bear captioned the photo.

The news of Brown's death has come as a shock to many, with fans taking to social media to mourn his passing. "My heart goes to the family. I watched the show for years and he reminded me so much of my own father," tweeted one Alaskan Bush People watcher, saying what many have felt. "This is incredibly sad and I can't imagine the pain the family is going through. My condolences."