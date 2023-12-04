'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Reveals New Boyfriend

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown recently surprised fans by revealing her new boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, Brown shared a photo of her and her new boyfriend giving her a sweet kiss. In the post caption, she exclaimed, "Cats outta the bag you guys!"

"Ladies and gents my heart is TAKEN," Brown continued. "I had hopes that I would be able to do a grand reveal but the internet is a very fast place heehee as I'm sure there are a lot of questions leave em in the comments below and we will get around to a QNA soon." She added, "I'm tickled you guys." Brown has since gotten a lot of support from her followers, with one person commenting, "We riot if he breaks your heart. Just saying... He has big brothers AND us to deal with. But I'm super duper happy for you! You deserve a love that sets your heart ablaze!!"

Brown's big reveal comes after previously announcing that she's taken on a brand new venture. In January, Brown shared that she was the latest member of her family to have joined Cameo. The app has grown to be popular these days as it puts fans in touch with their favorite celebrities with the offer of an opportunity to purchase personalized greeting videos.

"Hey everyone! I'm now on cameo! I love interacting with all of you and I figured this would be a good way to get to personally say hello," Brown wrote in her post, alongside a screenshot of her Cameo profile. She also added hashtags for Cameo, stay strong, stay happy, Alaskan Bush People, Hero of Kirrkwell, and Rain Brown. In response to Brown's big news, her brother Bear commented, "Awesome sis! It is a really great way to reach out to anyone who's a fan of the show, with a special video created just for them!!!"

In a follow-up post, Brown shared a selfie and explained, "Cameo is finally up and running sorry for hassle! I made my price the lowest it could be because it's absolutely not about the money to me, it's about a platform that allows me to better connect with y'all guys, hopefully this can be a very fun experience for all of us, like everything there will be some rules, keep everything PG. no cursing. No questions. Link in bio See you over on cameo!"