Anna Duggar ‘Devastated’ by Josh Duggar Conviction

Josh Duggar has been found guilty in his child pornography case. The 19 Kids & Counting star was charged with one count of receiving child pornography and another count of possessing child pornography. Per the prosecution, some of the images were of minors under the age of 12. His trial lasted six days. Now, his wife, Anna, whom he’s been married to since 2008, says her focus is on the victims. A source alleging to be close to the family spoke exclusively to In Touch regarding Anna’s state of mind.

“Anna is completely devastated. Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” the insider says. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

Anna, 33, has stood by her husband throughout his trial. She was photographed and filmed often as they entered and exited the courthouse.

Following Judge Timothy Brooks announcing the verdict, Josh was handcuffed and taken into custody. Anna exited the courthouse. She appeared solemn, with other members of the Duggar family.

He now faces 40 years of jail time, as well as $500,000 in fines. Josh is currently awaiting sentencing and will remain in police custody until his trial date. According to other sources, the Duggar family has been in anticipation of the worst outcome.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” a second source told the publication on Nov. 9. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, Anna and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

Josh was arrested on Apr. 29 and pleaded not guilty to the charges the next day. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time that Josh “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.”

During the trial, Bobye Holt, a former friend of the family, took the stand for the prosecution. During Holt’s testimony, she claimed Josh confessed to molesting young girls while he was a teenager.