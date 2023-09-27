'AGT' Audience Boos Howie Mandel for Criticizing Youth Choir

Howie Mandel got some backlash from the America's Got Talent audience during the finals. Via ET, the judge gave his feedback of the Mzansi Youth Choir after they performed "My Universe" by BTS and Coldplay. Even despite Mandel previously praising the choir and calling them one of his "favorite choirs ever in the history of AGT," this particular performance got the exact opposite from him.

"This wasn't my favorite number you've done out of three numbers [on the show]," the comic shared. His feedback was quick to receive a lot of booing from the audience and even fellow judge Sofia Vergara. Mandel told Vergara she was a "wonderful cheerleader." He then told the choir that the reason for the criticism was because of the song choice, but said that it "doesn't mean that you're not worthy of being here in the finals and being voted for."

The Mzansi Youth Choir did an emotional and beautiful tribute to late AGT contestant Nightbirde by covering her original song "It's OK" for their audition. It even brought Simon Cowell to tears. After hearing the audience chant "Golden Buzzer," Cowell and his fellow judges gave the Golden Buzzer to the audience. Together, with host Terry Crews, they pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through. It marked the first time the audience was given the Golden Buzzer, and it was for a remarkable performance.

While Howie Mandel may not have liked their performance, it seems he was the odd one out. Just because he didn't like the song choice doesn't mean it was a bad performance. It would not be surprising if they came out on top, given the kind of performances they've been doing this season. Not to mention the hearts of those watching live and at home they've stolen. Hopefully, Mandel's words won't matter, but fans will just have to tune into the finale to see who becomes the next AGT champion.

There are 11 finalists competing for the top prize on Season 18 of America's Got Talent. Alongside Mzansi Youth Choir, finalists include Murmuration, Ahren Belisle, Putri Ariani, Lavender Darcangelo, Ramadhani Brothers, Anna DeGuzman, Chibi Unity, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus, and Avantgardey. All different talents and skills, but only one act will be crowned champion. Make sure to tune in to the Season 18 finale of America's Got Talent tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.