Howie Mandel Reacts to Backlash Over His Sofia Vergara Divorce Joke From 'America's Got Talent'

Howie Mandel maintains he was "helping" fellow America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara when he joked during last week's live show about her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello. Mandel opened up about the backlash he's gotten over the joke about the end of the Modern Family star's seven-year marriage in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining his reasoning behind it.

Mandel's joke came during the act of ventriloquist and magician Brynn Cummings, whose performance centered around finding an eligible bachelor. While Cummings initially sought an assistant in judge Heidi Klum, who is married to Tom Kaulitz, Mandel told the contestant, "If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she's in the market right now." Vergara and Manganiello officially confirmed they were getting a divorce last month, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as July 2.

"I was helping Sofia!" Mandel told ET. "I just thought, 'Oh my god. Using Heidi to find an eligible bachelor? Hello! Who's right here? Sofia is on the market, ready and eager!' And then online people said it was too soon and it was tasteless." Mandel continued, "It's not too soon! It's too soon when she's still married. Last season was too soon. Even if she saw it coming. I don't think she did. I'm just saying, that was too soon. As soon as she's free, as soon as they live in separate homes, the door is open, people!"

Vergara didn't appear to be upset by the joke during the live show, shouting, "Yes!" and throwing her hands up. Mandel continued that later, his co-star "came over and thought it was funny," joking that he's now "her Bumble" in reference to the dating app. "She approved of the joke. She thought it was funny. She posted afterwards," the comedian added. "But the internet is mad."

When it comes to his fellow judge, Mandel had nothing but glowing statements for her future suitors. "I think Sofia Vergara is a gift to anybody. I would imagine anybody watching the show right now, anybody watching last night, or anybody who's ever seen Sofia Vergara is pining at the chance if they have the opportunity to be part of her life," he said. "She checks every box: beauty, brains, humor, everything."