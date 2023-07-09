'AGT' Winner Michael Grimm's Wife Gives Health Update Amid His Mystery Illness

Michael Grimm is receiving some good news about his condition after being struck by a mystery illness earlier in June. The America's Got Talent season 5 winner was hospitalized back around Memorial Day, rushed to intensive care, and placed on a ventilator.

According to a Facebook post from his wife (via The Daily Mail), Grimm is showing improvement and is off the ventilator, working on physical and speech therapy at a recovery facility. She adds that his time on a ventilator had an adverse effect on him, with her claiming Grimm's brain stopped communicating with the rest of his body.

'America's Got Talent' Winner Hospitalized With 'Mystery Health Issue'https://t.co/gE0GRysO7T — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 7, 2023

"He has been through a lot, it came on completely unexpectedly," she said. "I'm thrilled to say that his speaking voice is completely back... so the speech therapy portion of it has been very successful. They are starting on vocal exercises. He doesn't have a singing voice yet but he is not stressed over it. He feels that with proper vocal exercises and retraining he will get back on track."

She also shared the good news that he no longer needs assistance while walking. "He has gotten his mobility back so he is no longer walking with a walker or cane. He is walking on his own and that's a huge thing for us – getting that leg strength back and getting his coordination and equilibrium back – those are all massive things. That's probably his biggest win right now," she said. "In his mind he knows how to play the guitar but physically he can't so he's got to rework all those muscles in the hands, work all those muscle memory things back into every day life. So that's something that he has got to work on."

Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm and the America's Got Talent winner have been together since his proposal on Ellen back in 2010. According to Lucie, Grimm had been under the weather for quite a bit and is currently facing some hefty medical bills amid his recovery. The $200,000 bill dropped due to the couple's health insurance not activating soon enough to cover the expenses.