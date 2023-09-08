Chapel Hart Talks 'America's Got Talent' 'Family Reunion,' Teases 'More Music' Ahead (Exclusive)

After a triumphant return to the America's Got Talent stage Wednesday night, Chapel Hart is taking on the world with new music and major opportunities heading into 2024. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, opened up to PopCulture.com following their AGT Live Show performance of "Fam Damily," calling it a "little family reunion" after their time competing on the show last season.

"Being back on AGT was such a super cool experience," Devynn told PopCulture. "It's a big difference going from being [there] as a competitor versus just as a performer. There's no pressure. You're just kind of having fun with it. So it was definitely a different vibe, but we really, really did enjoy it, and we had a blast."

Danica agreed that she was "super stoked" to see some of the people they got to know behind the scenes last year once more, even if she had a few more nerves than her sister going in. "It's always nervewracking, but like Dev said, [it's] always fun and [we were] excited to go back and see everybody," she explained.

It was really like a little family reunion."

The grind never stops for Chapel Hart, who after finishing fifth on their season of AGT, went on to make their Grand Ole Opry debut in September of last year, headed out on a cross-country tour in January and released their third studio album Glory Days in May. "The very first night of the tour in January, it became so clear and so apparent that we were doing it all wrong," Danica explained of the inspiration behind the Glory Days album. "We were trying to impress the industry, who may have been impressed, but they were definitely not telling us about it ... when what we really should have been doing was writing music to connect with the people who buy front-row tickets, who buy VIP tickets, who find us online and say, 'I'm here.'"

The musicians quickly began putting together all the songs they had been writing about growing up in Poplarville, Mississippi, realizing that fans wanted to connect more with them. "They wanted to get to know us better, and they wanted to really reach in and connect with us on a different level," Danica continued. "So, we quickly knew we had to put together the Glory Days album. We had to really put together a body of work that introduced us a little deeper and made us a little bit more vulnerable to our fans and to the people who were really genuinely interested [in getting] to know us better."

With an upcoming performance of "Welcome To Fist City," the song the ladies wrote at the request of the late Loretta Lynn, scheduled for Sept. 12 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, there's always "more music" ahead for Chapel Hart. "We are, as the producers say, always in the lab," Danica told PopCulture. "We have had such a beautiful and amazing reception for Glory Days, and it's just made us excited to keep writing about our stories and experiences just growing up as three knuckleheads in Mississippi."

The trio is also planning a "family New Year's celebration" for all their fans in central Louisiana. "This is our huddle for the new year," Danica said. "We need to huddle all together so we can let the world know we're going to be coming in 2024."