New 'America's Got Talent' Spinoff Is in the Works

The America's Got Talent franchise is officially expanding once again. NBC has announced AGT: Fantasy League, based on America's Got Talent: All-Stars. The new spinoff will see Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel return as judges and Terry Crews as host. Much like fantasy sports drafts, the four judges will choose a roster of their favorite acts that include winners, finalists, viral sensations, and fan favorites from both the America's Got Talent franchise and the global Got Talent franchise.

The judges will also be competing alongside the contests as they mentor and guide their acts through the competition in the hopes of winning the first-ever AGT; Fantasy League. Immediately following the season finale of America's Got Talent on Sept. 27, fans will be able to suggest acts they want to see on Fantasy League on the AGT app and nominate their favorite picks out of more than 60 acts. That will boil down to just 40 as they move onto the AGT draft pool. There, the judges will make their own selections and fill their teams with 10 acts.

Also returning will be the fan-favorite Golden Buzzer. Judges will once again have the ability to send acts straight to the live finals, but this one is a little different. Judges can use their Golden Buzzer for either their own act or to steal an act from another judge. That will definitely up the stakes. Each week, the audience will vote to determine which act will advance and which judge will earn bragging rights.

AGT: Fantasy League is the fourth spinoff in the AGT franchise. It follows America's Got Talent: The Champions, AGT: Extreme, and America's Got Talent: All-Stars. The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, with Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, and Jason Raff serving as executive producers. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a premiere date for AGT: Fantasy League. Since fans will soon be able to vote for their favorite acts, it's likely NBC will be aiming for an early 2024 date, assuming the WGA strike doesn't get in the way if it's still going on by then.

America's Got Talent first premiered in 2006 and was the first international edition of the Got Talent franchise. The franchise has launched spinoffs in 69 countries, with even more spinoffs of those spinoffs. With AGT: Fantasy League including global acts as well, there will be a lot of talent to choose from and quite the variety. Make sure to download the AGT app to vote for your favorite acts beginning Sept. 27. AGT: Fantasy League will be coming in 2024 on NBC.