'Alaskan Bush People' Star Billy Brown's Cause of Death: What We Know

✖

It's been reported that Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown has died, and currently there is little information available regarding his cause of death. The news of Brown's death was shared on Instagram by his son Bear, whose profile is kept private. In the post, Bear wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure." There is no official word at this time on what led to Brown's death, as the seizure Bear referred to could be the result of many different health issues.

Bear went onto praise his father's legacy, writing, "He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!"

We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/23Kaz67ekz — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 8, 2021

In 2019, it was reported that Brown has been suffering from some "major medical issues," though the family did not divulge what specifically he was going through. It was also reported that he'd had surgery, but it was not reported what exactly he was having surgery for. "My dad's still having some major medical issues, in fact he got out of surgery just the other day," Bear said in a video.

In September of that year, Bear shared an update on his dad, while sharing a photo of him with Bear's young son. "Doing better! With the best kind of medicine! A Grandbaby!!!" Bear captioned the photo.

The news of Brown's death has come as a shock to many, with fans taking to social media to mourn his passing. "My heart goes to the family. I watched the show for years and he reminded me so much of my own father," tweeted one Alaskan Bush People watcher, saying what many have felt. "This is incredibly sad and I can't imagine the pain the family is going through. My condolences."