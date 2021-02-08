Billy Brown, 'Alaskan Bush People' Dad, Dead at 68

✖

Alaskan Bush People fans are mourning the sudden loss of Billy Brown after the Discovery star died at the age of 68 following a seizure, son Bear announced Monday. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," wrote Bear on Instagram alongside a photo of his father and mom Ami Brown.

"He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed," Bear continued. "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream." During this "painful time," Bear asked that people offer his family privacy and prayers, ending with a blessing to all his followers.

The Alaskan Bush People Twitter account shared soon after that the show was "devastated" to hear of Billy's passing. Calling him a "trailblazer," "lovely man" and "one of a kind," the show extended its condolences to the Brown family and friends as they mourn the shocking loss.

We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/23Kaz67ekz — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 8, 2021

This story is developing...