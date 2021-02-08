'Alaskan Bush People' Star Billy Brown's Death Devastates Fans

Billy Brown, the Alaskan Bush People family's patriarch, died on Sunday night, his family and the Discovery Channel announced. His death left fans of the long-running reality TV show stunned and devastated on social media. Brown was 68 and is survived by his wife Ami Brown and their seven children, all of whom appeared on Alaskan Bush People. One of Brown's sons, Solomon "Bear" Brown, said Brown suffered a seizure Sunday night. "He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed," Bear wrote, alongside a photo of his parents. "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land, and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward and to continue with his dream." In the end, Brown's family asked for privacy and prayers in this difficult time. The Discovery Channel called Brown a "trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind." Brown has faced several health challenges in recent years, as chronicled on Alaskan Bush People. In March 2019, one episode showed him collapsing as he left the family's camper. He later needed surgery, where doctors removed liquid from one of his lungs. In September 2019, Bear told his followers his father faced another major surgery. Earlier this year, there were reports Brown was suffering from heart problems. Scroll on for a look at how Brown's fans are remembering his life on social media.

We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him as they deal with this devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/23Kaz67ekz — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 8, 2021 "Oh no! My heart goes out to the Brown family. I may have only known him through the show, but He was a great man who loved his family and he will be missed," one fan wrote. "My heart goes to the family. I watched the show for years and he reminded me so much of my own father. This is incredibly sad and I can't imagine the pain the family is going through," another long-time viewer wrote. "My condolences." prevnext

"Oh, Bear I’m so sorry. I’ll def be praying for you and your family," one fan wrote on Bear's Instagram page. "So sorry man. That’s heartbreaking," another wrote. "Prayers to your family. I’m so sorry to hear this," another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. prevnext

Awe man. RIP #alaskanbushpeople #billybrown https://t.co/ReyAcoHRsm — ❤️ Christine Paterson ❤️ (@prittypie) February 8, 2021 "So sorry for your loss, I respected him for his support and love for his family, love to you all at this time," one fan wrote on Twitter. "So sorry to hear this sadness. Thoughts with all family and friends," another wrote. prevnext

"He was a legend will be a huge loss. Big howl for the Wolfpack," one fan wrote. "Time to Rest In Peace! My heart goes out to the family and sends healing thoughts your way," another added. "My heart goes out to his family. RIP," another commented. prevnext

Sad news rest easy billy pic.twitter.com/Ie8nbzjcT8 — alvin mc (@bigchap57) February 8, 2021 "My heart goes out to the whole Brown family and the camera crew that has been documenting the Browns! He was a wonderful person much love to all," one fan wrote. "So sorry to hear this. Such a sad loss. Thoughts and prayers for the family," another viewer added. prevnext