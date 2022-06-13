'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Grins Ear-to-Ear Celebrating Birthday With Wife Raiven and Son River

✖

Bear Brown was in good company as he celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend. The Alaskan Bush People star rang in his special day with wife Raiven Adams and their 2-year-old son River, with Brown highlighting the weekend's celebrations with a new photo shared to Instagram showing the trio all smiles as they enjoyed family time together.

For his 35th birthday, Brown joined his wife and son for a family outing to a county fair near their home in the Cascade Mountains of Washington. Although Brown's Instagram account is private, The Blast shared the image, showing Raiven pushing little River, who held a prize in his hands, in his stroller, in a June 12 report. Alongside the image, Brown reflected on his life, writing in the caption, "Today is my 35th Birthday! Three and a half decades, where dose (sic) the time go? I feel blessed, to still be healthy and alive." While time has certainly flown by, Brown expressed his excitement for the future, adding, "most of all I feel blessed to have Raiven and River with me and to be expecting another baby and to have my ever growing family! No complaints! God has truly blessed me!"

Bear Brown revealed his 35th birthday plans! #AlaskanBushPeople

https://t.co/whPeTnlJDQ — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 13, 2022

Brown's birthday follows a tumultuous time for he and his wife. The couple got engaged in August 2019 after first meeting in August 2018 at Noah Brown's wedding to his wife Rhain. They welcomed their son in March 2020 after breaking up and eventually getting back together. The pair tied the knot in January of this year, but since then domestic violence allegations have rocked their home life.

On March 11, Brown was arrested for domestic violence in the fourth degree and taken to Okanogan County jail in Washington, where he spent the weekend behind bars before being released on March 14 without bond. Brown was taken into police custody after an argument with Adams grew heated and he allegedly pushed her down, with Brown pinning her to the bed. Since that incident, things between the two seem to have gotten better. In Touch Weekly reported on May 29 that Adams requested the domestic violence no-contact order between them be rescinded.

Just a day before that late May report, Brown and Adams announced that they are excepting their second child together. Writing on social media, the Alaskan Bush People star shared, "Raiven and I have some super exciting news we'd like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!!!!!!" Reflecting on his journey to fatherhood, Brown continued, "Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!!" He added that he "couldn't be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!"