‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Addresses Possible Return to Series Despite Past Issues

One Alaskan Bush People cast member could be returning to the show. Raiven Adams, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Bear Brown, could be poised to make her return to the Discovery Channel series, on which she has made several appearances. Speculation that Adams could be making a return to the Discovery Channel series was sparked following recent comments she made on social media.

On TikTok, Adams revealed that she is no longer living in Texas and has instead been staying with Brown in Loomis, Washington, according to Monsters & Critics. The revelation was made after a fan asked Adams if she was still living in the Lone Star state, to which she replied, “no.” While Adams did not directly confirm she had moved to Washington, her most recent social media posts seemed to indicate she was back with the Wolf Pack. One fan even claimed they had seen her around the small town. Adams also responded to one person who criticized her for appearing on Alaskan Bush People, Adams candidly responding, “stay mad.” At this time, her return to the series has not been confirmed.

Adamshas been attached to the Brown family ever since she and Bear first met in August 2018 at Noah Brown’s wedding to his wife Rhain. Adams had been helping her mother, who was the photographer for the ceremony. The two soon sparked romance, and announced their engagement in 2019. Two weeks later, they split, but Adams was pregnant with their son River at the time. Although they attempted to reconcile, things quickly got messy between the two, with Adams accusing Brown of abusive behavior during their relationship. The couple eventually reunited in September 2020 when Adams took River to Washington to meet Brown.

The current status of the pair’s relationship seems a bit murky at the moment. Although they sparked rumors that they secretly tied the knot in March of this year, new rumors arose in May that they split. Neither Brown nor Adams confirmed or denied the reports, with Adams instead stating that her ex and the opinions of an ex “doesn’t matter.” Most recently, though, the pair seem to be growing closer.

Adams’ possible return to Alaskan Bush People comes amid a tragic time for the Brown family, who are mourning the loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown. Billy passed away in February after suffering a seizure. He was 68. New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery.