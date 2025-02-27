‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Gives Update on Hospitalization

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is home from the hospital after two weeks, having been diagnosed with a serious case of pneumonia earlier this month. Ami’s son Bear Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to share the good news, posting a video with his mom and brother Noah after her return home.

“Alright, Noah just brought Mom up. She’s fresh out of the hospital,” Bear says in the video as Ami and Noah hug in the background. Noah jokes, “She still has that fresh hospital smell,” as Bear explains he’s “super glad” to have her back home.

“She can get some rest now and enjoy a little grandbaby time from a distance. Speaking of which, you should probably sit down, Mom,” he continues, to which Noah responds, “She’s been sitting down for 11 days, so she really just wants to stand.”

Noah adds, “We’ve got her oxygen set up and everything. I ran you guys through what to do and not to do. I think you’re good, right Mom?” as Ami assures him, “I am. No more pokes and prods and blood withdrawals or IVs.” Bear promises, “No, you’re all safe and good here.”

Ami’s daughter Snowbird Brown announced on Feb. 12 that her mother had been rushed to the hospital the previous night. “She went to the emergency room late last night and late after that, after they did some tests, they actually [medically evacuated] her to the next big, big hospital,” the Discovery personality said on Instagram. “She was having some trouble breathing before she went to the emergency room.”

Doctors eventually diagnosed Ami with pneumonia, and Snowbird said her mother was “put in anesthesia so her body can rest and just be working as little as possible.” She explained, “They are going to try to keep her in that for two days so her body can work as little as possible and her lungs can heal.”

Discovery

Bear shared in another update, “Mom started getting worse so they put a breathing tube in and had to knock her out to do it,” adding, “Then they flew her to a larger town with a better hospital and that’s where she is now. They are attempting to wake her up, but apparently you don’t just wake people up immediately, it has to be done in stages or something. Which is normal.”

Ami has had numerous health struggles dating back to her 2017 lung cancer diagnosis, at which point she was given just a 3% chance of survival. The reality personality beat the odds, however, announcing in January 2018 that her cancer was in remission. In March 2024, Ami was hospitalized for breathing issues, with Bird saying at the time she had been diagnosed with a “severe case of pneumonia” and treated with antibiotics.”