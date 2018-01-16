‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Ami Brown’s Lung Cancer in Remission

Alaskan Bush People cast member Ami Brown has been battling lung cancer for months, and it seems the Brown family matriarch is now on the mend.

In a post on the Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed, it was reported that Brown has finished chemotherapy and is currently in remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Brown was diagnosed last year and her family relocated to Southern California so she could receive treatment.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” she previously told People. “But I have the will to fight.”

Brown added that she wanted to share her journey to encourage others who may one day go through the same experience.

“I hear that there are a lot of people out in the world that have been sending me well wishes and we wanted to do this [interview] and let people see what we’re going through because there are a lot of people that are going to be told one day that they have cancer,” she said. “And that’s scary. I was nervous as a cat the first time I went in for radiation. I hope if people watch the show and see what I’m going through and it will take away a lot of their fear.”

Some fans of the show had been questioning whether Brown was ever really sick, but the responses to the Facebook post indicate that many fans are thrilled to hear the report about Brown.

“Bless you lady, bless you!!!!!” one fan wrote. “Good for her!” added another. “It truly is a lifetime diagnoses.”

“Amen!” wrote a third. “Prayers for Ami!”

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel