Two Major Fallouts are Happening During ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Production

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s seventh season is gearing up to be filled with drama. Reality Blurb reports there are two separate feuds happening within the cast.

Amid Mary Cosby mourning the tragic death of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., she’s reportedly estranged from her once-close BFF on the show, Angie Katsanevas. The two have unfollowed one another on Instagram, fans noticed.

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The two have had ups and downs in the friendship, but it appears it’s at the lowest point it’s ever been. Interestingly, the news quickly spread, and fans began to speculate about a potential falling out. Fans noticed the two women are once again following each other, suggesting that whatever beef transpired and spilled onto social media may have been short-lived. Katsanevas was publicly supportive of Cosby after her son’s death

Months before they seemingly fell out, Cosby gushed about her friendship with Katsanevas, telling Us Weekly: “The friendships that I’ve developed, mainly with Angie, [has] probably been one of the pleasures of being on the show,” she said. “Finding sisterhood in this world just in general [is important] because nowadays people … are just different now, even after COVID … People are not looking for friends, and they’re not looking to be a friend to the point where it feels like family. And you just don’t find that no more.”

But they aren’t the only ones having issues. Britani Batemen and Bronwyn Newport are also reportedly feuding. “Production wanted Britani to go after Bronwyn,” a source claimed to Reality Blurb. “And she did.” They added: “‘Friend of’ the Housewives Britani Bateman was encouraged to start up with full-time cast member Bronwyn Newport.”

The drama between the two allegedly has been brewing. However, it’s unclear at the moment what transpired between them, so fans will have to tune in to find out.