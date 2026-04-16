Victoria Beckham Breaks Her Silence on Family Feud With Son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence amid the family’s rift with her son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

The Spice Girls singer, 51, was asked about the feud with her and husband David Beckham’s eldest son in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, answering, “I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much.”

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“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” she continued. “And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends the Beckham premiere at Curzon Mayfair, London, UK. (Credit Photo Karwai Tang)



This is the first time Victoria has spoken directly about the relationship with Brooklyn after he took to social media in January to accuse his parents of trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and spreading “countless lies” in the media.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn began a lengthy message on his Instagram Story at the time. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Among a laundry list of accusations included in his subsequent posts, Brooklyn claimed that his parents valued “public promotion and endorsements above all else” and tried to “bribe” him into “signing away the rights” to his name ahead of his and Nicola’s 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn also alleged that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding and “danced inappropriately on” him, writing, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Brooklyn concluded his post by insisting that since estranging himself from his parents, he feels “peace and relief,” adding, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and for our future family.”

Soon after Brooklyn’s bombshell post, David appeared to break his silence on the accusations, saying on a Jan. 20 appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad.”

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he continued, adding, “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. …You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”