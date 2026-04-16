Beloved, Recently Retired Radio Host Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Beloved morning radio host Mark Robertson has been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer after recently retiring from his long-running show.

Robertson, who worked behind the mic at 98.7 The River for nearly 50 years, broadcasting to listeners in Georgia and South Carolina, has been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, NBC affiliate WSAV reported on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robertson, who co-hosted The Mark and Sandy Morning Show for 48 years before retiring in July 2025, is reportedly at home currently and surrounded by caregivers, loved ones and his animals.

“I’m just devastated to hear about this, and I just wish there was something I could do to help,” Robertson’s longtime co-host Sandy McCloud told WSAV. “You know the only thing you can do is pray and remember good things and share the good moments and share the good memories.”

She recalled that she and Robertson “used to always have as much fun as you can getting up at 5:30 in the morning to go be with somebody. He was great. He was always funny and gracious to people.”

“I’m just devastated to hear about this, and I just wish there was something I could do to help,” McCloud went on. “You know the only thing you can do is pray and remember good things and share the good moments.”

Robertson, who was originally from Brooklyn, always dreamed of working in radio, McCloud shared.

“He used to tell me when he was growing up, he would listen to his old transistor radio with a little earpiece,” the radio host recalled. “He used to lie in bed and just dream about wanting to be a DJ.”

Robertson is remembered by his colleagues as someone with a kind heart and love for animals.

“I think that he would appreciate just knowing that people do care,” McCloud said.