‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Canceled

It’s the end of an era for Elliot Stabler.

Deadline reports that Law & Order: Organized Crime has been canceled after five seasons.

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News of the cancellation comes nearly a year after Season 5 premiered on Peacock, moving from NBC, where it premiered in 2021. The network aired the Season 5 premiere after it dropped on Peacock, and eventually aired the entire fifth season last fall. While the longer the wait was for a renewal or cancellation, the more it seemed to lean in the cancellation direction, all hope wasn’t completely lost.

Pictured: Chris Meloni as Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Deadline reported in February that there was a soft outreach for a showrunner, after the series already had about five showrunners throughout its run. It was possible that if a new showrunner was chosen, a renewal could happen, whether on Peacock or NBC. Unfortunately, with NBC awaiting decisions on five drama pilots, it just didn’t seem possible.

After starring in the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, Meloni returned as Detective Elliot Stabler for Organized Crime, which follows Stabler’s return to the NYPD to work on the Organized Crime Task Force. Along with Meloni, the fifth season also starred Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. Universal Television produced Organized Crime in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

While Organized Crime is done, it’s entirely possible that this won’t be the last that fans see of Stabler and his team. They could always pop up on SVU, which was just renewed for Season 28, or Law & Order, if that is also renewed. Fans are also still clamoring for Bensler, so even if it’s brief, any moment between Benson and Stabler would be good. The cancellation doesn’t necessarily mean the end, and it definitely wouldn’t be the first time that former characters returned.

Meanwhile, Meloni is staying busy following the end of Organized Crime. He’s already landed a new lead role on Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama The Land for Hulu. So fans will be able to see them back on their TVs in the near future. All five seasons of Organized Crime are streaming on Peacock. With SVU coming back for Season 28, who knows what could happen in the future regarding the return of Stabler and his team.