‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Hospitalized Following Emergency on Flight

Carrie Ann Inaba was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing a “small medical emergency” during a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 58, shared a video from inside an ambulance on Thursday. “Yesterday was quite a day,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small ‘medical emergency’ on the plane.”

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“I very suddenly felt quite ill,” she continued. “And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb.”

“Normally I handle most of my health things on my own. Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me.”

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CARRIE ANN INABA, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI

Inaba has Sjogren’s disease, an autoimmune disorder where the immune system destroys moisture-producing glands, causing severe dry eyes and mouth with intense fatigue and joint pain.

“And while I was locked in the restroom,” Inaba continued, “we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn’t want to have anyone else put themselves at risk… but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help.”

Although Inaba left it at that on Instagram, she later provided some clarity in a statement to USA Today.

“I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard, which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids,” she said.

She thanked the paramedics “who treated me with care and respect in a scary moment even when my blood pressure dropped” while she was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Inaba said she went to her hotel once she stabilized and continued to receive fluids there.

“I’m resting up and looking forward to getting back into my advocacy work soon,” she said. “I’m so grateful to the people who took care of me and helped me through such a scary experience.”

USA Today reports that authorities confirmed that at about 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Port Authority Police and EMS responded to a medical emergency aboard a Delta flight that was parked at Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport. The person was transported to the hospital.

Inaba has been a judge on Dancing With the Stars since the ABC reality dance competition’s inception in 2005. The show wrapped up its 34th season last year.