‘RHORI’ Star’s Husband Files Lawsuit Against Former Mistress

Bravo’s newest franchise The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is keeping the drama going on and off camera. Reports have surfaced that a major cheating scandal storyline has turned legal.

Reality Blurb reports Rulla Pontarelli’s husband Brian has sued his alleged mistress, Beth Walker, for breach of contract. He says she went against an NDA she signed.

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Walker, a medical aesthetician, shared a series of photos and videos that referenced her and Brian’s reported romance, which she says lasted two and a half years. The mistress has also been addressed on the show, but neither her name nor face has been shown, until now.

Brian filed court documents against her, claiming she violated the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) he allegedly made her sign. In one now-deleted IG post shared in March, Walker alleged that she and Brian had been involved in a “2 ½ year relationship,” as she featured a foot emoji that seemed to confirm she was talking about Brian, a known foot surgeon.

In another post from the same months, showing her out for drinks, a bartender was heard asking, “What’s the drink, Brian?” before giving the man his order. On the show, Brian has insisted the affair is not ongoing, despite Rulla’s co-stars telling her otherwise.

“If the drink looks good…it’s getting posted,” Walker wrote in the caption of the also-deleted video, again including the foot emoji. In other IG posts, Walker seemed to refer to Brian as “a monster” and tagged Bravo in an apparent effort to get the network’s attention.

On the show, Rulla and Jo-Ellen have been feuding due to Jo-Ellen being the whistleblower in Brian’s affair. She sent Rulla photos Walker previously posted on Facebook of her sitting on his lap during their affair, which Jo-Ellen says she did after Rulla asked her. According to Jo-Ellen, Brian retaliated by trying to get her fired from her job.