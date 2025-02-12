‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mom Ami Brown Hospitalized With Chest Pains

Ami Brown, star of Alaskan Bush People, has been admitted to the hospital with chest pains and possible pneumonia, according to her son Bear Brown. The reality TV matriarch, who previously overcame stage 3 lung cancer, is currently under medical observation as doctors work to determine the exact cause of her condition.

“Hey guys, got some pretty bad news,” Bear shared in a candid Instagram update. “Mom had to be admitted to the hospital again.” He explained that while doctors haven’t reached a definitive diagnosis, they noticed her oxygen levels were concerningly low and have since managed to improve them. “She was having, like, some chest pains and stuff, like, uh, like, rib kinda area. And, so it does look like she has a small case of pneumonia.”

This latest health challenge comes amid an already difficult period for the Brown family. Following the February 2021 death of family patriarch Billy Brown from a seizure, Ami faced additional medical concerns in 2022 when doctors discovered two non-cancerous tumors in her ovaries requiring ongoing monitoring.

The family’s hit Discovery Channel series has been on hiatus since Season 14, which portrayed the Browns coping with Billy’s loss. While the show’s future remains uncertain, the family has continued to share updates with their dedicated fanbase through social media.

Bear promised to keep followers informed about his mother’s condition, noting, “last I heard she is resting now.” Doctors plan to keep Ami under observation at least overnight while they conduct further tests.

The health scare adds to recent challenges for Ami, who has also been dealing with legal complications following her husband’s passing. According to reports, she faces a $500,000 lawsuit from an investor in Billy Brown’s estate over an alleged unpaid investment in Alaska Wilderness Productions spanning a 10-year period.

Despite these obstacles, the extended Brown family has remained active and connected. The couple’s seven children – Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain – have pursued various ventures while maintaining their distinctive lifestyle. Bear continues to raise his own family in Alaska, while other siblings have explored interests ranging from music and crafts to photography, though some have chosen more private lives away from the spotlight.

Bear emphasized his commitment to keeping fans updated on family developments, expressing thanks for their ongoing support. “I know y’all guys care about the family,” he said, promising to share more information as it becomes available.