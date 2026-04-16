‘Ladies of London’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Margo and Mark Go Head to Head in ‘Vulgar’ Confrontation

The Ladies of London: The New Reign cast’s trip to Longleat House is turning out to be a bit more “vulgar” than they’d hoped.

Margo Stilley and Mark-Francis Vandelli go head-to-head in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of the Bravo show, as Margo attempts to confront Mark over feeling “bullied” by his snarky comments.

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While Lady Emma Thynn attempts to keep things calm and classy, hosting drinks on the lawn of Longleat, the long-simmering tensions between Margo and Mark quickly turn the refined escape from London into an uncomfortable clash.

(Bravo)

Emma assures Mark at the start of the clip that Margo seems to just be “upset” by his dry, British sense of humor, but things escalate quickly when Martha Sitwell approaches to get Mark to agree to a chat with Margo.

“Oh, I really don’t think it’s necessary,” says Mark, who assures Martha he’s “very, very happy” sitting across the garden from Margo, despite her pleas for him to “just make peace.”

“I mean, she’s making such a stink out of it,” Kimi Murdoch chimes in. “No offense.”

Martha tries to intervene, but Mark assures her he’s “never been happier” and is “not moving” from his seat, regardless of how much he might “adore” and “respect” her personally.

“I adore you too, but she’s very hurt by something you said,” Martha insists, as Mark fires back, “She’ll get over it. And if she doesn’t, I don’t care. Not my problem. … If she’s heard about crushed velvet, she needs to find a new material that isn’t transparent.”

Martha admits she didn’t see the attempted resolution “going this way,” as Margo chimes in from the next table, “See, he won’t come over! Do you see? Mark, I can hear you. You’re just being nasty.”

Mark parrots, “I’m nasty,” as Margo pleads with him to come over for a chat, asking, “What’s wrong? What are you scared of?”

Mark points out that he was sitting right next to Margo at tea just 10 minutes prior, but she still pleads with him to come sit with her now.

Despite the pleading of Margo and Martha, Mark’s patience is clearly reaching an end, as he repeats, “There’s no arguing at Longleat,” and chides Martha for clapping at him and shooing him towards Margo.

“No, come on,” Margo entreats. “Everyone just wants us to have a chat so that it just calms down.”

“This is so vulgar. I might have to leave,” Mark says, getting up from the table and excusing himself, “because I’m not going to turn this into a fest.”

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As Mark approaches the producers to have his microphone taken off, Kimi steps up to bat for her friend, insisting to Margo that he “did nothing wrong.”

Margo quips, “If I knew that all I had to do was go talk to him [to] make him leave, I would have gone to talk to him a long time ago.”

“I don’t think that’s fair that he has to leave,” Kimi continues, telling Margo, “You’re screaming at him across a garden.”

Margo responds, “Why doesn’t he want to come and sit with me?” as Kimi fires back, asking why Margo had been shouting at him from her own table at his best friend’s party, which is “really b—y.”

Will Mark and Margo’s argument derail the Longleat trip?

Ladies of London: The New Reign airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.