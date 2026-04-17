D4vd Officially Arrested and Charged For Murder of Alleged Teenage Runaway Girlfriend

D4vd is currently in police custody after being arrested for the murder of 14-year-old girl Celeste Rivas, months after her body was discovered, TMZ reports. Rivas’ remains were discovered in September 2025.

Cops say detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division made the arrest, and it happened at the home he’s been living in. D4vd is currently being held without bail.

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The L.A. County District Attorney tells the media outlet: “Our office is aware of the arrest of David Anthony Burke by the Los Angeles Police Department. The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, at which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges. At this time, additional information is not available. We will share an update on Monday once a filing decision has been made.”

Rivas’ body was found decomposing in the trunk of the singer’s Tesla. At the time, D4vd was in the middle of a tour and canceled the remaining shows before seemingly leaving the public eye. Internet sleuths found lyrics in his music that seemingly hinted to him being involved in Rivas’ murder. Photos and videos of Rivas at his concerts leading up to her disappearance also surfaced.

Amid the investigation, law enforcement revealed to TMZ that the singer was considered a suspect. In November, a grand jury was convened regarding the case to decide whether there was enough evidence or probable cause to charge and arrest him for murder.

D4vd made a mysterious trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the middle of the night last Spring, which they believe is somehow connected to Rivas’ disappearance. D4vd’s Tesla was abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for a few days before it was towed to a Hollywood impound and Rivas’ body was ultimately discovered. He is 21.