Christina Applegate Has Been Privately Hospitalized for Weeks

Christina Applegate has been hospitalized for weeks in Los Angeles amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

TMZ reports that Applegate, 54, was admitted to the hospital in late March.

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It’s unclear if the Dead to Me star’s reported hospitalization is related to MS.

Her representative did not confirm or deny the report.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Christina Applegate speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” the representative told TMZ. “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Diagnosed with MS in 2021, Applegate hosts the MeSsy podcast with Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20. The podcast announced a hiatus on March 31 due to Applegate and Sigler’s press tours for their books, TMZ reports.

Applegate released her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on March 3. In it, she details the grueling nature of the disease. “When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger,” she wrote, adding that the illness makes her prone to infection and frequently sends her to the emergency room.

“I have infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progress, but those infusions kill all my B cells, making me prone to infection,” she wrote. “My stomach frequently slows to a halt, leaving me to rush to the emergency room in agony. Most days, simply walking across the room feels like scaling a mountain.”

“One of the worst side effects,” she said, is the fatigue. “It feels as though I’ve been on a three-day sleepless bender — and that’s how I feel after a good night’s sleep. Hence all the time I spend on and in bed, snuggled up against my heating pad.”

MS is a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage of the nerve fibers.

Some people with MS lose the ability to walk or move at all. Others may have long periods between attacks without any new symptoms (remission).

Applegate shared in February that five years after receiving her diagnosis, she is largely confined to being on or in her bed for the majority of the day due to her chronic pain.

She said she does push herself to take her and husband Martyn LeNoble’s 15-year-old daughter Sadie to school and activities. “I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed. And that’s what I do.”