‘Hunger Games’ Actor Arrested on Charges of Assault With Deadly Weapon

The Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking three men with a handgun in Raleigh, N.C.

The 27-year-old former child actor, who is best known for playing the boy tribute from District 4 in the 2012 blockbuster, was arrested on April 8 and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(raleigh Police department)

A spokesman from the Raleigh Police Department told Entertainment Weekly that just before 10 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to a report of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving,” the spokesman said. “Two additional occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.”

When Jamieson was arrested last week, he was denied bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 30.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 12: Actor Ethan Jamieson arrives for “The Hunger Games” – Los Angeles Premiere held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Jamieson was previously arrested in March 2025 and charged with resisting a public officer. Three days after the recent alleged assault, Jamieson was sentenced for his 2025 arrest.

In addition to The Hunger Games, Jamieson also appeared in a 2009 episode of One Tree Hill, the 2010 TV movie The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16, and a 2013 episode of Justified.