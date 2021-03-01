✖

Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown is sending a heartfelt message to late father Billy Brown after the Discovery family's patriarch passed away last month at the age of 68 following a seizure. Billy's son, 33, shared to his private Instagram Monday photo of his father sitting in a military plane alongside the message, "I Love You Da" written in the snow.

"Rest In Peace Da, I love you more than words could ever say," Bear wrote in the caption. "I will miss you always and I look forward to seeing you in heaven when God calls me home! You taught me everything! You taught me how to live! I love you Da, I love you more!" Bear was the first of Billy's children to announce his father's passing on Feb. 8, following a longstanding heart problem and lung issues.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," wrote Bear on Instagram alongside a photo of his father and mom Ami Brown. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream."

Sister Rain Brown, 18, shared her own tribute on Feb. 8, writing she had lost "a true friend," not forever "but only in this world." Asking for prayers for her family, the youngest Brown added, "Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone."

The Browns had a difficult year, evacuating their Washington home due to wildfires over the summer. Rain and sister Snowbird Brown told PopCulture in October that between the decreased air quality due to the fires and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they were concerned for their father's health. "[My parents] are holding up — air quality is a big factor for my dad," Rain said at the time, with Bird chiming in, "I feel like they're always the anchors. They’re always assuring us that things are going to be OK, even when we want to assure them things are OK."