'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Shares Selfie From Unlikely Place After Son's Birthday

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is celebrating his son River's first birthday in a surprising way. The Discovery Channel star shared a hotel room mirror selfie on his social media, suggesting that Bear and his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, were enjoying some time in civilization away from their usual life in the bush. The off-again-on-again couple shared pictures of River's party, including the adorable tyke covered in birthday cake.

Bear honored his late father, Billy, in the captions on his Instagram post. "Today is my boy's first Birthday!!!" Bear wrote. "River is officially one year old! I've also taken to calling him Little Billy, in honor of Da, I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me! I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was!"

"Someone who was always there for me, someone who always had the right answer, no matter how silly, or serious the question, someone who always stood up for what he believed in!" Brown continued. "Someone that helped everyone he came across, someone that cared about people that didn't care about him! Someone that truly loved life! And believed in God with all his heart!"

"I have large boots to fill!" Brown concluded. "And I will give my all to try to fill them!!!! Happy 1st Birthday River!!!! Daddy loves you!!!" Brown wrote on his Instagram account recently about how he wants to honor Billy with how he chooses to parent River. "I'm glad my Dad got to meet my son, his grandson," Brown said. "I will always remember the twinkle in his eyes when he held him! Hold tight to your loved ones! You never know when it's the last moment you'll get with them."

Bear and Raiven's relationship has been a complicated one, which lead to a paternity test to see whether or not Brown was River's father. "I've got some awesome news to share with you all," Brown said in a video confirming that River was his son. "It is one hundred percent official - River is my son, I got the results in today. It is awesome news. It was never any doubt, but in order for me to get equal rights as a parent that is one thing I had to prove that I am actually River's dad."