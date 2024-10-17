Emily Osment is officially off the market. The Young Sheldon star tied the knot with longtime partner Jack Anthony over the weekend. Osment confirmed the ceremony during an interview with CBS Mornings on Oct. 16 while promoting Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. While talking about pulling from real-life experiences for the upcoming series, Montana Jordan was talking about his baby daughter, and then the topic switched over to Osment, who shared that she got married four days ago.

“It is my first marriage,” Osment jokingly shared, considering the title of the new series. She revealed that it’s going great so far and, “These past four days have been glorious.” While she didn’t get into too much on CBS Mornings, a clip from her upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show was posted to Instagram, talking about how she and her beau worked “so hard to put this ‘party’ together. I mean, it was a wedding, but we brought all the elements about each other that we love so much, and our friends and family together. It felt like a party, which was the best.”

After meeting at a concert some time ago, the Hannah Montana alum revealed on Instagram in June 2023 that she and Anthony were engaged, writing, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours, and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Osment and singer-songwriter Anthony have kept most of their relationship pretty private, aside from a few appearances on social media together. However, that doesn’t seem to be keeping Osment away from gushing about her first marriage while promoting Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. While it’s unknown just who exactly was in attendance as far as certain former co-stars go, the actress did reveal on The Drew Barrymore Show, per People, that brother and fellow actor Haley Joel Osment was a groomsman. “It was really cute,” she shared. “I loved being able to sort of have him support me in that way, to support both of us in that way. He just nailed it.”