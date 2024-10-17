‘X Factor’ Host Dermot O’Leary Remembers Liam Payne’s Audition

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary is remembering Liam Payne after the 31-year-old musician died in a fall in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, Oct. 16. In a touching social media tribute, O’Leary fondly recalled the singer’s 2008 The X Factor audition before Payne joined Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson as part of One Direction.

“The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing,” O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor during both of Payne’s appearances, wrote alongside black-and-white throwback photo of himself and Payne on the show. “He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx.”

Payne was just 14 when he first auditioned for the popular talent competition series back in 2008. The singer made an impression by singing Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Although Payne advanced to the judges’ houses round of the competition, he was ultimately cut from the show and never made it past the initial stages, with judge Simon Cowell advising him to go back to school and re-audition again two years later.

Payne followed that advice, returning to the show two years later in 2010 when he was 16 with a powerful rendition of “Cry Me A River” that won the judges over. Payne made it through the auditions, and was ultimately saved from a second elimination when Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh teamed him up with fellow solo contestants Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction. Although the band finished in third place, they went on to become one of the most successful boy bands, scoring numerous chart-topping hits and selling out world tours before they disbanded in 2016.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor said in a statement following Payne’s death. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Payne, who went on to enjoy a successful solo career, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where he had been vacationing with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who left the country two days prior to his death. Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.