Major 'NCIS' Star Just Got Married: Another Big Life Update on Bishop Actress Emily Wickersham

Emily Wickersham has yet another exciting and major life update. After the NCIS actress revealed she was expecting her second baby earlier this month, she's now a married woman. Wickersham took to Instagram to share that she and partner and baby daddy James Badge Dale tied the knot on Friday. She shared some sweet photos and videos from the casual wedding, where the two of them wore jeans and white shirts while out in the streets to start their new life together.

Wickersham was previously married to musician Blake Hanley from 2010 to 2018. After going public with her relationship with Dale in 2021, the two welcomed their son, Cassius, just in time to ring in 2022. It's unknown how far along Wickersham is with her current pregnancy, but from the looks of her baby bump, it's likely she will welcome her newest little one before the end of the year.

Longtime NCIS star Brian Dietzen took to the comments to share some well wishes."Congrats Em! So happy for you guys!" he wrote alongside two red heart emojis. Additionally, Sean Murray, Diona Reasonover, and NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen liked the post. While she exited the Mothership series in Season 18, it's clear that she is still very much part of the family, and it's definitely sweet to see.

As for Emily Wickersham's new hubby, James Badge Dale, is best known for his roles on 24, The Pacific, The Departed, and Iron Man 3. Other credits include Lord of the Flies, The Grey, Only the Brave, CSI, and Hightown, among others. He's set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries The Savant and the 2025 film On the End. Whether the happy couple have any plans to work together is unknown, but now that they are married and expecting another child, that might just be enough for them, at least for now.

Whatever the two have planned for the future, it seems like they are as happy as ever. Wickersham is having quite a lot of life updates lately, and whether she has plans to return to NCIS as Ellie Bishop, it might be taking a backseat due to her everything going on right now. She sure does have a good excuse, though, because between having another baby and getting married, she's living the life.